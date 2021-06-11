Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland State Of Emergency To End
Police & Fire

Seen Him Or This Vehicle? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Marsek Photo Credit: NY Public Safety Department
A vehicle similar to the missing man's 2014 blue Honda Odyssey with New York registration TEJ-926. Photo Credit: NY Public Safety Department

A Westchester man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

According to authorities, Joseph Marsek is a 78-year-old missing vulnerable adult who may be disoriented and confused and need medical attention. 

He was last seen on Taft Lane in the Village of Ardsley at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. 

He is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, and was driving a 2014 blue Honda Odyssey with New York registration TEJ-926. (Click on the second image above.)

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt. Recent information indicates he may have traveled to Long Island.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.