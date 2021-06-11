Seen Him Or This Vehicle? Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

A Westchester man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

According to authorities, Joseph Marsek is a 78-year-old missing vulnerable adult who may be disoriented and confused and need medical attention.

He was last seen on Taft Lane in the Village of Ardsley at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.

He is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, with blue eyes, and was driving a 2014 blue Honda Odyssey with New York registration TEJ-926. (Click on the second image above.)

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt. Recent information indicates he may have traveled to Long Island.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.