Breaking News: Police Swarm Yankees GM After He's Mistaken For Armed Car Thief In Area
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Violating Order Of Protection In Area, Police Say

Ronald Ackert
Ronald Ackert Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted man who violated an order of protection, entered his victim’s home through a window and fled from police.

Ronald Ackert, 41, is wanted by State Police in Highland on charges that include second-degree harassment and criminal contempt dating back to an incident on the Fourth of July when he fled from responding officers.

Following the incident, an arrest warrant was issued by the Town of Plattekill Court.

Ackert was described by investigators was a 5-foot-8 African American weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 691-2922 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

