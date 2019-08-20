Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Nabbed After Brief Chase For Allegedly Stabbing His Brother

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Airmont man was nabbed for allegedly stabbing his brother.
An Airmont man was nabbed for allegedly stabbing his brother. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ramapo Police nabbed an Airmont man wanted for attempted homicide who had barricaded himself in a bedroom and then climbed out a second-floor window and fled on foot.

The incident took place around 7:56 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, when Ramapo Police responded to a residential complex in the village of Airmont for a report of a domestic dispute, Ramapo Police said.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed several times in the torso by his brother, police said.

After being removed from the home, the 33-year-old man was treated by police and emergency personnel before being rushed to the hospital.

The man fled through a second-floor window and was located outside the residence by perimeter officers. A foot pursuit followed and officers successfully deployed their Tasers and subdued the man, police said.

The brother was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The condition of his brother, the victim, is unknown at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.