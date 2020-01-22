Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Video: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer Stuck On Tracks In Rockland
Police & Fire

Rockland Man Found Dead In Vehicle After Crashing Into Building Victim Of Homicide, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man found dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building was the victim of a homicide, police say.
A man found dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building was the victim of a homicide, police say. Video Credit: rocklandvideo/Mark Lieb

A Rockland resident in his 20s found dead inside a vehicle after it crashed into a building was the victim of a homicide, police say.

The unidentified Spring Valley man was found dead around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building in the area of the Prospect Garden Apartments, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

Responding officers immediately found the vehicle and discovered the driver was a victim of a homicide, Galli said.

Little other information was available as the investigation is ongoing, Galli said.

The department is asking that anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.