Road Rage Incident: Pomona Man Arrested After Beating Vehicle With Stick, Police Say

A road rage incident landed a Pomona man in handcuffs after he allegedly attacked a vehicle with his hands and a stick after becoming angry in traffic.

The incident took place Wednesday, Sept. 11, on Sherman Drive, in Ramapo, Ramapo Police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that the driver of one of the vehicles said a man in another vehicle he didn't know began to follow him on East Eckerson Road, police said.

The man followed him onto Sherman Drive at which point he allegedly approached the complainant’s vehicle and started to hit it with his hands and a stick, police said.

The complainant’s vehicle sustained damage to the front windshield, the hood, the license plate, and the rear windshield wiper.

The suspect, a 61-year-old man from Pomona was arrested and charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and criminal mischief.

He was released on bail and is due back to Ramapo Justice Court at a later date.

