Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Car Crashes Into Bear On Route 202 In Rokland
Police & Fire

Road Rage Incident: Pomona Man Arrested After Beating Vehicle With Stick, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A vehicle was damaged during a road-rage attack, police say.
A vehicle was damaged during a road-rage attack, police say. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A road rage incident landed a Pomona man in handcuffs after he allegedly attacked a vehicle with his hands and a stick after becoming angry in traffic.

The incident took place Wednesday, Sept. 11, on Sherman Drive, in Ramapo, Ramapo Police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that the driver of one of the vehicles said a man in another vehicle he didn't know began to follow him on East Eckerson Road, police said.

The man followed him onto Sherman Drive at which point he allegedly approached the complainant’s vehicle and started to hit it with his hands and a stick, police said.

The complainant’s vehicle sustained damage to the front windshield, the hood, the license plate, and the rear windshield wiper.

The suspect, a 61-year-old man from Pomona was arrested and charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and criminal mischief.

He was released on bail and is due back to Ramapo Justice Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.