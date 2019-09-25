Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Reward Offered In Murder Of Father Of Two Shot By Stray Bullets A Block Away

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An innocent father of two was shot and killed by stray bullets.
An innocent father of two was shot and killed by stray bullets. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A reward is being offered in the shooting death of a father of two who was hit by stray bullets while celebrating at a birthday party a block away in the City of Newburgh.

The homicide took place around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, when an unknown person shot multiple times in the area of Liberty Street and Clinton Street, in the City of Newburgh, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Amed Roberto Alvarado-Baquedano, a 35-year-old father of two was fatally shot. An 18-year-old man also shot twice, received non-fatal injuries, Burns said.

Albarado-Baquedano was celebrating the birthday of a family member down the street from where the shooting occurred.

The City of Newburgh Police Department and ATF are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible, Burns added.

The investigation is being handled by the City of Newburgh Police Department, The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the ATF.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131 / (845) 569-7509, ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867), or email ATFTips@atf.gov , or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips .

All tips will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.