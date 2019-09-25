Reward Offered In Murder Of Father Of Two Shot By Stray Bullets A Block Away

A reward is being offered in the shooting death of a father of two who was hit by stray bullets while celebrating at a birthday party a block away in the City of Newburgh.

The homicide took place around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, when an unknown person shot multiple times in the area of Liberty Street and Clinton Street, in the City of Newburgh, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Amed Roberto Alvarado-Baquedano, a 35-year-old father of two was fatally shot. An 18-year-old man also shot twice, received non-fatal injuries, Burns said.

Albarado-Baquedano was celebrating the birthday of a family member down the street from where the shooting occurred.

The City of Newburgh Police Department and ATF are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible, Burns added.

The investigation is being handled by the City of Newburgh Police Department, The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the ATF.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131 / (845) 569-7509, ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867), or email ATFTips@atf.gov , or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips .

All tips will be kept confidential.

