Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Dies After Falling From High Floor Of Palisades Center Mall
Police & Fire

Reward Offered In Investigation Of 'Suspicous' Rockland County Fires

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The three homes burned.
The three homes burned. Photo Credit: ATF

After a rise in recent suspicious house fires in Rockland County a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

The fires have taken place in Suffern between Nov. 26, 2020, and April 1, said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

In an effort to catch the person responsible, the ATF, the Suffern Police Department, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office are offering the reward.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Suffern Police Department at 845-357-2300, or via email at spdtips@rcpin.net

Tips may be submitted anonymously via text to “Tip411.”

You can also contact ATF via email at ATFTips@atf.gov

All tips will remain confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.