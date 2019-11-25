Contact Us
Police Seek Public's Help In IDing Person Of Interest In Rape Of Woman In Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the suspect.
A look at the suspect. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

Police investigating the rape of an elderly woman in the area are asking the public's help in identifying a man connected to the case.

Town of Newburgh Police say the man shown in the photo above has been established as a "person of interest" in the case.

The man may be named "Caesar" and often is in the City of Newburgh area, according to police.

Further details on the case were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Newburgh Police Department at 845-564-1100 or email a tip to TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

