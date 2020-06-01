Contact Us
Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Numerous Shots At Another Man In Broad Daylight

Kathy Reakes
The city of Newburgh Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired numerous shots at a man who was running away.
City of Newburgh police are searching for a man who was chasing another man down the street during the board daylight, shooting at him during the incident.

Police were notified of the incident around 2:37 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, when the department responded to a Shot Spotter notification indicating seven shots had been fired in the area of S. Lander Street near the Renwick Street intersection, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene, witnesses told officers that one black male was chasing and shooting at another black male who was running northbound on S. Lander Street, Burns said.

The person being shot at was last seen running eastbound on Benkard Avenue.

According to Burns, the man was not located and has not yet come forward.

The shooter was last seen in the area of a backyard on S. Lander Street.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

