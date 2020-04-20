Police: Man Busted With Heroin Passed Out In Roadway Nabbed Again - This Time In Parking Lot

A 29-year-old area man who was busted with 50 folds of heroin last week after officers found him passed out in a running vehicle, has been nabbed again, this time in a parking lot.

David R. Mencke, 29, of the Town of Saugerties, was arrested around 2:20 p.m., on Sunday, April 19 for alleged possession of heroin after officers responded to a complaint of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot at Simmons Plaza, said Town of Saugerties Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene, Mencke was allegedly still passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle running. When Mencke came to, he told officers that he had been snorting heroin prior to passing out, the chief said.

A search of Mencke’s vehicle led to the discovery of a bundle of heroin and a quantity of marijuana located in the vehicle’s trunk, Sinagra said.

Mencke was arrested on Thursday, April 16, after a Saugerties Police officer on routine motor patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on Dawes Street.

The vehicle, a 2019 Nissan was running and Mencke was located allegedly passed out on the front seat of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located 50 decks of heroin all containing the stamp anthrax, marijuana and more $1,500 in cash, police said.

He was charged and released on an appearance ticket.

On Sunday, Mencke was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a control substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was once again released on an appearance ticket when the court system reopens, the chief said.

