Photos: Fire Rips Through Two-Story Rockland County Home

A fire ripped through a two-story home during the early morning hours that took several hours to extinguish.

The fire started around 5:40 a.m., Friday, June 19, at the Rockland County home on Jennifer Court in the Village of New Hempstead, said Ramapo Police.

When police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, officers found the residents had safely evacuated from the household and no injuries were reported.

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1, Columbian Engine Co. #1, New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1, and the Monsey Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist with fire operations.

Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics were also on the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Ramapo Police Investigations Unit and Rockland County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit.

