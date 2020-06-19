Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storms Will Flare Up During Steamy Stretch That Will Make It Feel Like It's Suddenly Summer
Police & Fire

Photos: Fire Rips Through Two-Story Rockland County Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A fire caused extensive damage to a Rockland County home. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Firefighters work to douse the flames. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Flames shoot through the roof of the home. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The fire could be seen from the distance as first responders arrived. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Firefighters from several departments battled the blaze. Photo Credit: Ramapo Fire Department

A fire ripped through a two-story home during the early morning hours that took several hours to extinguish. 

The fire started around 5:40 a.m., Friday, June 19, at the Rockland County home on Jennifer Court in the Village of New Hempstead, said Ramapo Police.

When police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, officers found the residents had safely evacuated from the household and no injuries were reported. 

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1, Columbian Engine Co. #1, New City Fire Engine Co. No. 1, and the Monsey Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist with fire operations. 

Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics were also on the scene. 

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Ramapo Police Investigations Unit and Rockland County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.