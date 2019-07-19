Photos: Car Bursts Into Flames On Route 59

Temperatures continue to rise in the region, but things got a little too hot to handle for a driver and his daughter when his car suddenly burst into flames while he was driving in Rockland County.

The Ramapo Police Department received a report at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, from a motorist who stated that his car was on fire in the parking lot of Chase Bank on Route 59 in Monsey.

Upon arrival, officers found a car fully engulfed in flames, prompting a further response from the Suffern Volunteer Fire Department and Monsey Fire Department, which was also dealing with a structure fire on Forshay Road, allowing crews from Suffern to take the lead.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters from the Suffern Fire Department without any further incident.

According to police, the driver said that his vehicle caught fire for an unknown reason as he was driving. He was able to get his daughter out of the car safely without suffering any injuries. No firefighters reported any injuries.

