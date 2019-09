A pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 59 in Monsey.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the evening at Route 59 and Requa Lane, Ramapo Police said.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said it appears he was crossing Route 59 in an unsafe location -- no crosswalk or traffic light -- when he was hit.

