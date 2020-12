Commuters will want to avoid Route 17 in Middletown after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer.

The crash took place around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, about a mile east of Exit 120 in Middletown, said the New York State Police.

One eastbound lane is open, traffic is being diverted at Exit 119.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

