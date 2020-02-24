One Killed In Four-Alarm Westchester Apartment Fire

One person was killed and three injured after a four-alarm apartment fire broke out overnight in Westchester.

The blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at 112 Saratoga Ave. in Yonkers, a four-story building.

Firefighters battled the fire four hours before bringing it under control shortly before 11 p.m.

One of those injured was forced to jump from a third-story window to escape.

The Yonkers Office of Emergency Management and Red Cross are assisting eight displaced families.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

