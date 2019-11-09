Contact Us
One Killed As Pickup Truck, Tractor-Trailer Crash On I-84

Joe Lombardi
A look at I-84 in both directions shortly after the crash on the westbound side near Exit 5 in Montgomery.
A look at I-84 in both directions shortly after the crash on the westbound side near Exit 5 in Montgomery. Photo Credit: Jond Doonan

One person was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer on I-84.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Orange County in the town of Montgomery.

According to a preliminary investigation by state police, the black 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound in the passing lane behind a tractor-trailer and another uninvolved vehicle.

The pickup truck entered the right lane and passed the tractor-trailer and the other vehicle, police said.

The operator of the pickup truck attempted to return to the passing lane when he struck a tractor-trailer in the right lane and lost control, according to police.

The pickup truck rolled over several times traveling approximately 150 yards and ejecting the operator, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of 84 westbound were closed for hours during the accident investigation. During that time, traffic was diverted off of Exit 5A westbound, getting back on at Exit 5.

This investigation is ongoing.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the State Police at Montgomery at 845-457-1388.

