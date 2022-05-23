Offensive Images, Words Spray Painted On Public Property In Hudson Valley

Police in Northern Westchester are searching for the person responsible for spray-painting racist graffiti.

The graffiti was discovered in Yorktown where the Taconic Parkway passes over the Croton Reservoir northbound on Saturday, May 21.

The graffiti, which was signed with the initials JJC, was done in blue spray paint and said "Jackson C. Hates N....S" as well as an anti-semitic statement, said Chief Robert Noble, of the Yorktown Police.

"While these hateful and hurtful statements were reported on Saturday, May 21, our investigation thus far has led us to believe that the crime was committed on a date prior," Noble said.

He added that someone out there has information that can help the department in identifying the person responsible for "this ugliness."

"We are asking for your help," Noble said.

Yorktown Supervisor Matthew Slater said: “Sadly, we know there is hate and racism infecting every community and Yorktown is no exception. However, as our community has proven before, we will not let this disgusting and ignorant language define us. Hate has no home here and we will continue to stamp it out whenever it raises its wicked head.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 914-962-4141 and ask to speak with a detective. Tips can also be emailed to info@yorktownpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.