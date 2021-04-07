NY Man Accused Of Filming Sexual Misconduct With Dog

A 21-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing his girlfriend’s family dog, filming it, and then sharing it on social media, the SPCA announced.

Long Island resident Matteo Chirello, of Ridge in Suffolk County, was arrested this week and charged with animal cruelty and sexual misconduct with an animal on Monday, April 5 after a Suffolk County SPCA investigation into claims he forcibly pushed a dog’s nose into his anus while videotaping it.

Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that SPCA Officers received a videotape showing a man apparently grabbing a dog by the neck and shoving its nose to his anus and pushing it around.

The videotape was then posted on social media, investigators said.

Gross said that the investigation into the tape led them to Chirello, who later admitted to being the one in the video abusing Ginger, a 12-year-old female terrier who belonged to his girlfriend’s parents.

Following his arrest, Chirello was released and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, April 23 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.