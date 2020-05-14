Newburgh Police Partner With Area Agencies To Crack Down On Gun Violence

With an increase in gun-related incidents, one area county has announced it will begin teaming up with additional law enforcement agencies to battle the trend.

In Orange County, the City of Newburgh Police Department said Wednesday, May 13, the county and the city have seen a significant increase in shots fired incidents.

The department has responded to 88 calls for service related to shots fired, an increase of 63 percent, department officials said.

Additionally, the police department, City Hall, and members of the City Council have received significant complaints and concerns from residents, the department said.

Police are also seeing a surge in the number of large groups loitering in neighborhoods that are hindering the quality of life for residents.

According to the department, on Saturday, May 2, more than 38 gunshots were fired by individuals in the city’s east end.

The total number of gunshots that weekend was more than 55.

During the crackdown, the city will join with the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force.

“The residents, business owners, property owners, and visitors should be able to live and work in a community without the fear of gun violence or being exposed to large groups of individuals hanging out for illicit means endangering the safety of our community," City of Newburgh Police Lt. Kevin Lahar said.

Residents are encouraged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department to report any suspicious or criminal behavior.

All calls can be kept confidential at 845-561-3131.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.