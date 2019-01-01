Motorist Who Parked, Walked Away From Cop Charged With DWI, Stony Point Police Say

A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to walk away from police officers during a DWI stop.

Jose Negron of Stony Point was arrested around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 29 during a traffic stop for speeding and crossing the double yellow line on West Main Street in Stony Point, said Lt. Daniel Hylas of the Stony Point Police.

When officers made the stop, Negron drove into a driveway and attempted to walk away from the detective who made the stop, Hylas said.

Once detained, he refused to submit to any field sobriety tests.

He was arrested for DWI based on the detective’s investigation and was found to be in possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Police also found Negron was in violation of a Stay Away Order of Protection for being at the location he was stopped, Hylas said.

Negron was charged with DWI, criminal contempt (order of protection), aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of marijuana.

He was released on $500 bail and is due back in court Jan. 10, 2019.

