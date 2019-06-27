Man, Woman Caught With Ecstasy, Oxycodone In I-87 Stop, Police Say

A man and woman are facing drug charges after police say they were caught with ecstasy and Oxycodone during an I-87 traffic stop.

New York State Police say they stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Woodbury for an infraction on Tuesday, June 25 around 1:35 a.m.

While interviewing the driver, identified as William Vidal, 39, of the Bronx, police say they established probable cause to search the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Vidal and the vehicle’s passenger, Jennifer Hernandez, 33, of the Bronx, were in possession of 57 grams of ecstasy pills, .9 grams of Oxycodone pills and 13.9 grams of marijuana, according to police.

Vidal and Hernandez were arrested, transported and processed at SP Newburgh, where they were charged with the following:

Third-degree criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance, a Class B felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance with intent to sell, a Class B felony

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Vidal was also issued a vehicle and traffic violation.

Both suspects were arraigned before the Town of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail. Bail for Hernandez was set at $5,000 cash or bond and Vidal was remanded without bail. Information about returning court dates is not available at this time.

