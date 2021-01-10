Man Who Fled From State Police Busted With Two Kilos Of Cocaine, Police Say

A 35-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from New York State Police during a traffic stop and when caught, allegedly was in possession of two kilos of cocaine.

Sherland W. Simpson, of Newburgh, was arrested around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, following a traffic stop in the town of Woodbury, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Simpson was arrested after a trooper from the Monroe barracks stopped a 2003 BMW with Connecticut plates traveling on State Route 32 in the town of Woodbury for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

When stopped, Simpson fled the traffic stop, Nevel said.

The 2003 BMW was located a short time later at the Woodbury Commons. Simpson was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit in the parking lot, he added.

He was found to possess two kilograms of cocaine and was arrested, Nevel said.

Simpson was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance/intent to sell

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Simpson was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

Simpson is scheduled to return to the Town of Woodbury Court on Monday, Jan. 11.

The New York State Police in Monroe were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department and the Woodbury Commons Security.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.