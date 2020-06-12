Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Ban On Chokeholds, Other Police, Criminal Justice Reforms Become Law In New York
Police & Fire

Man Who Allegedly Fired On Police During Foot Pursuit Nabbed Months Later

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mitchell Gardner
Mitchell Gardner Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A man who allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit earlier this year has been arrested.

The incident began in Ulster County on Sunday, Feb. 2, when Saugerties Police, with assistance from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock Police, were investigating a stabbing.

During the investigation a man was seen fleeing from the scene when approached by police, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Officers began chasing the man, later identified as 18-year-old Mitchell Gardner, of the City of Kingston, when he allegedly fired a handgun at police, Sinagra said.

At that time, Gardner was able to elude authorities. 

A Saugerties Police K9 team conducted a search of the wooded area Gardner had fled into, resulting in the discovery of a duffle bag containing several firearms and narcotics, the chief said.

On Monday, June 8, Saugerties Police obtained a warrant for Gardner's arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.

On Wednesday, June 10, detectives from the City of Kingston Police Special Investigation Unit and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department assisted Saugerties Police in the continuing investigation during which Gardener was located and arrested.

Gardner was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, August 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.