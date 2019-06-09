Man Wanted On Identity Theft Charge On Run

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the area are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who stole a relative’s identity and racked up thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Taj Atkins, 30, is wanted on a charge of first-degree identity theft after an investigation determined that he allegedly used a relative’s identity without permission to receive medical services at an Orange County hospital.

In total, Atkins accumulated approximately $3,000 in medical bills using the false identity.

The arrest warrant was issued when Atkins failed to appear in court to respond to the identity theft charge following his arrest. Investigators noted that Atkins also has a bench warrant out for his arrest from the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Atkins has been described as a 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Atkins’ whereabouts, or who recognizes him has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.