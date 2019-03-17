Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Used Pry Bar To Break Into Rockland Building, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Terry M. Mcinerney
Terry M. Mcinerney Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 31-year-old man is behind bars after police say he used a pry bar to break into a building in Nyack.

Orangetown police officers responded to North Broadway in the Village of Nyack for a report of a person breaking into the building with a pry bar on Friday, March 15 at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered the lock on the front door broken and the suspect, Terry M. Mcinerney of Brooklyn, inside the building. Police located the pry bar on scene.

As a result of the police investigation, Mcinerney was placed under arrest and transported to OPD Headquarters where he was processed.

He was charged with third-degree burglary (a felony),  second-degree criminal trespass (a misdemeanor), possession of burglar’s tools (a misdemeanor) and fourth-degree criminal mischief (a misdemeanor).

Mcinerney was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court, held on bail and transported to Rockland County Jail.

