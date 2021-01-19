Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Pfizer Denies Cuomo's Request For State To Buy Vaccine Directly
Police & Fire

Man Struck, Killed By SUV While Walking On Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A New York State trooper making a traffic stop heard another crash that killed an Ulster County man.
A New York State trooper making a traffic stop heard another crash that killed an Ulster County man. Photo Credit: NYSP

A New York State trooper making a traffic stop heard a crash right behind him that killed an area man

The incident took place around 11:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, when the trooper from the Montgomery barracks was patrolling on 17K in Orange County, in the town of Newburgh, when he stopped a vehicle for a vehicle and traffic law violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

While exiting his vehicle, the trooper heard a vehicle accident behind him. While investigating, he found a white Nissan Rogue with front end damage on the opposite side of the road with a man lying on the pavement in front of the vehicle. 

The trooper immediately ran to the victim’s aid and began CPR. While administering CPR the trooper notified Orange County 911. 

Town of Newburgh EMS arrived at the scene a short time later and took over life-saving measures. 

The victim, identified as Ulster County resident John C. Peda, age 80, Kingston, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation revealed that the operator of the Nissan was not impaired and there are no charges pending at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.