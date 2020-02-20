Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Pickup Truck Driver Cited For Following Too Closely In Route 17 Crash With School Bus
Police & Fire

Man Stabbed In Spring Valley Just Days After Fatal Library Attack, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Spring Valley Police are investigating the stabbing of a man at a home on Ridge Avenue.
Spring Valley Police are investigating the stabbing of a man at a home on Ridge Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The Spring Valley Police Department is investigating the stabbing of a man just days after the fatal stabbing of a female security guard in the village.

The stabbing took place early Thursday, Feb. 20, on Ridge Avenue, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

"The situation is currently under investigation and being handled by the detective bureau," the department said.

Ridge Avenue is located less than a block from the Finkelstein Memorial Library where Sandra Wilson, 52, of Spring Valley, was stabbed to death on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.