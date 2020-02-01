Man Seriously Injured After Construction Accident In Area

Contact Us
A man was seriously injured after falling off scaffolding while building a stairwell.
A man was seriously injured after falling off scaffolding while building a stairwell. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 78-year-old area man was seriously injured after falling off a scaffolding and onto the floor below.

Cornelius Matthew Zabriskie, of Goshen, was injured around 9:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, while building a concrete stairwell on Inwood Drive, in the Town of Walkill, said the Wallkill Police.

Zabriskie was rushed to Orange Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The town of Wallkill detectives along with officials from the Occupational & Safety Administration are conducting an investigation.

