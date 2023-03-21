Man Sentenced To Prison In Violent Hudson Valley Slashing Attack

A Hudson Valley 53-year-old has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to assault in the violent slashing attack of a man who was a life-long acquaintance.

Orange County resident Melfred Williams, of Newburgh, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and five years post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in the May 2022 slashing of a man on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

The victim was a lifelong acquaintance of Williams. Several witnesses who saw the slashing immediately rendered first aid to the victim and brought him to St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital.

Williams was later arrested by the City of Newburgh Police Department.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation and arrest of Williams.

“Far too frequently we see the result of violent crime in the City of Newburgh,” said Hoovler. “Thankfully, in this case, the selfless actions of the bystanders who rendered aid to the victim exemplify the best aspects of what it means to live in a close-knit and caring community.”

