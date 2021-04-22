Man Nabbed With Illegal Handgun After Fleeing From Cops In Area, Police Say

A man was nabbed with an alleged illegal handgun after fleeing from police in the area.

Peter Telesco, age 23, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested around 3 p.m., on Tuesday, April 20, in Orange County after the City of Newburgh Police received a call for a man in a grey hoodie with a firearm in the area of South and Liberty streets, said Lieutenant Brandon Rola.

Police responded to the area and located Telesco who began to run while police gave chase in their police vehicles, Rola said.

Telesco led police on a chase through several streets and backyards until he began to run northbound on Chambers Street where officers were able to cut him off.

The weapon seized. City of Newburgh Police Department

Telesco then revealed a silver and black firearm from his front hoodie pocket and dropped it to the ground. Police were able to take him down and place him into custody without further incident, Rola said

The firearm recovered was a SCCY 9mm semi-automatic firearm, model CPX-2, and loaded with 10 rounds in the magazine, police said.

Telesco was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

