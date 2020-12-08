Man Nabbed Charging $5,000 To Stolen Credit Card In Area, Police Say

A 22-year-old faces felony charges after he was allegedly caught paying a mechanic over $5,000 with a stolen credit card in the area.

Orange County resident Rasheed A. Williams Jr., of Middletown, was charged with the felony of fourth-degree grand larceny and the misdemeanor of third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification on Saturday, Dec. 5, according to State Police in Middletown.

State Police were assisted in their investigation by the Yates County Sheriff Department in Pennsylvania and state police in Williamson, PA. An investigation is ongoing.

Williams will appear in the Town of Wallkill Court later this month.

