Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Potentially Record-Breaking Heat Will Be Followed Showers, Storms
Police & Fire

Man Killed After SUV Makes Illegal U-Turn In Hit-Run Route 9W Crash, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
George R. Guy
George R. Guy Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 62-year-old man was killed after an SUV made an illegal U-turn in an overnight hit-and-run crash, state police said.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at about 8:20 p.m. in Orange County on Route 9W in the Town of Highlands near the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The crash occurred when a tan or beige colored SUV traveling northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel, according to police.

A motorcycle operated by George R. Guy, of Highland Falls, was also traveling northbound on 9W in the passing lane and was unable to avoid the action of the SUV and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the SUV, police said. George Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. After the collision, the SUV fled the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300, reference case #9182887. Information that is provided may be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.