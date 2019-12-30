Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Car Crashes, Rolls On Front Lawn Of Area Home

Kathy Reakes
A Middletown man was killed after crashing his vehicle in the Town of Wallkill.
A Middletown man was killed after crashing his vehicle in the Town of Wallkill. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 71-year-old man was killed during a single-vehicle crash that sent his car rolling and landing in the front lawn of a home in the area.

Giusino Rende, of Middletown, was killed around 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, after his white 2018 Subaru Forester crashed and rolled, landing in a front lawn of a Town of Wallkill home, said State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, a preliminary investigation found that Rende was driving east on Silver-Scotchtown Road when his vehicle traveled off the right shoulder, hitting a guardrail.

Rende then overcorrected the vehicle, sending the vehicle flying onto the front lawn of the home, where it struck a large landscape rock and rolled several times.

Rende was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, Nevel said.

The crash is under investigation.

