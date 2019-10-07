Man Gives Fake ID After Shoplifting At Mall, Police Say

A 25-year-old man who gave officers a fake name after shoplifting has been charged, police say.

Officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department say they received a larceny complaint at J.C. Penney in Galleria Mall (2001 South Road) on Friday, June 28.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Dominique Hobbs, 25, of Newburgh, had fled the business on foot after stealing clothing, police say.

Officers canvassed the area and located Hobbs. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police say.

After processing, police say they determined that Hobbs had provided false information regarding his identification.

Hobbs faces the following charges:

Second-degree forgery, a felony

Obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Petit larceny, a misdemeanor

False personation, a misdemeanor

Hobbs was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, July 16.

