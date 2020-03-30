Man Found Stabbed To Death, Killer Also Dead, Police Say

Police are investigating the murder of man discovered dead with stab wounds in the area.

The 58-year-old unidentified victim was found in Ulster County at around 2 a.m., Sunday, March 29, when Saugerties Police responded to Old Kings Highway in Katsbaan.

A preliminary investigation by police detectives indicates the homicide is an isolated incident and there is no concern at this time for public safety, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

The suspected killer has been located and is also deceased, he added.

Saugerties Police Detectives have processed the crime scene and are awaiting final results of forensic testing, upon which time additional information will be released.

“I want to ensure to all of our residents, that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to public safety," Sinagra said.

