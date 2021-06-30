Man Found Dead After Jumping From Bear Mountain Bridge, Police Say

A man was found dead after jumping to his death from the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, on the east side of the bridge, according to the New York State Police.

State Police said the man's body was found by officers with the Westchester County Police Marine Unit.

CPR was administered, but the man was pronounced dead once officers reached the docks in Peekskill.

Rescuers from multiple departments took part in the search.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

