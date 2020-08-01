Man Drove Drunk With Infant Inside BMW On Route 17, Police Say

A late-night stop by State Police troopers led to the arrest of a man allegedly driving while intoxicated with an infant in his BMW.

Troopers from Monroe stopped a 2013 BMW that was traveling west in Monroe at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 when the driver, local resident Mark Nelson, 30, committed traffic violations.

According to police, while speaking with Nelson, it was determined that he was allegedly intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Further investigation during the subsequent traffic stop determined that Nelson’s license had been revoked due to a previous alcohol-related offense and he was required to have an interlock steering device, which was not installed in the BMW.

Nelson was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law for having a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. He was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Monroe Court on Monday, Aug. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.