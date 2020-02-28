Man Dies A Week After Assault In Area, Police Say

A man who was found bleeding at an area park earlier this month has died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at approximately 6 a.m., the City of Newburgh police department responded to a 911 call for a man found bleeding from the face in Hasbrouck Street Park located on Hasbrouck Street, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers found Christian Breslin, 40, he appeared to have been assaulted. He was transported to a nearby hospital and eventually transferred to Westchester Medical, Burns said.

Breslin died Tuesday, Feb. 25, as a result of the injuries he sustained during his assault, Burns said.

Breslin, who was homeless but stayed in Newburgh, was known within the community.

Breslin was last seen leaving the United Fried Chicken at 64 William St., Burns said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

