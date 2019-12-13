Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ramapo Police arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.
Ramapo Police arrested a New Jersey man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. Photo Credit: File

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in the area, police said.

Dov Weinraub was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, said Ramapo Police Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins.

Weinraub, of Passaic, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 in the area, Higgins said.

He was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, criminal sex act, course of sexual conduct against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, Higgins said.

No other information was available from police.

Weinraub was arraigned and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27, 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.