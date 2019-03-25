Man Charged With Murder In Botched Armed Robbery, DA Says

An Orange County man has been charged with murder in the alleged botched armed robbery of a Newburgh man.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said Monday, March, 25, that Dominique Williams, 22, of Newburgh, was charged with murder, robbery, attempted robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy in the Nov. 3, 2018 killing of a Newburgh man.

Williams is alleged to have fatally shot the man with a .32 caliber pistol during the attempted robbery. He was arraigned with his twin brother, Devin Williams, 22, also of Newburgh, and both are charged with having been part of a conspiracy to commit gun-point robberies and possess weapons.

Devin Williams was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, the DA's Office said.

The brothers are also charged with committing a gun-point robbery on Nov. 1, 2018, in the vicinity of 16 Liberty Street in Newburgh. In addition to the Williams brothers, others are alleged to have been part of the conspiracy to commit robberies and possess weapons, the DA's Office said.

In addition to the robberies and homicide, the City of Newburgh Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are also investigating two shootings which occurred shortly after the man who was the victim of the attempted robbery was fatally shot.

Shortly after that shooting occurred, a man who had been with Dominique Williams was fatally shot in the vicinity of 319 Liberty Street in Newburgh. Dominique Williams is believed to have been shot in the arm during the same incident, they said.

Anyone with information concerning either fatal shooting is asked to contact the city of Newburgh Police Department.

Dominique Williams is being held on $1 million cash/$2 million bond. Bail for Devin Williams in the amount of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

The brothers are next scheduled to appear in court on April 10,

“My deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims of these shootings,” said Hoovler. “My office will continue to work closely with the City of Newburgh Police Department, whose police officers perform heroic work every day to protect us from gun violence."

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Borek and Executive Assistant District Attorney Leah Canton.

