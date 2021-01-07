Man Caught With 100-Plus Grams Of Cocaine After BMW Is Stopped By Troopers, Police Say

An out-of-state man was arrested with more than 100 grams of cocaine following a traffic stop in the area, state police said.

Ronald Helvy, age 36, was arrested in Orange County around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Wallkill following a stop by New York State Police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, state troopers patrolling State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill observed a 2009 BMW in violation of traffic laws and stopped the vehicle.

During the stop, troopers discovered that Helvy, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was allegedly in possession of more than 102 grams of powder cocaine, Nevel said.

Helvy was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance/intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arraignment, Helvy was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 7.

