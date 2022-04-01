Man Busted with Meth Gun During Haverstraw Stop, Police Say

A 22-year-old man was busted with more than two ounces of crystal methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.

The stop took place in Rockland County in Haverstraw on Route 202 around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The drugs and gun were found during a stop of Ethan Iglesias, age 22, of West Milford, New Jersey, said Chief William Barbera, of the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Iglesias was arrested, processed, and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 4, said Barbera.

