Man Attempts To Gain Entry Into Dobbs Ferry High School, Report Says

Kathy Reakes
A man attempted to enter Dobbs Ferry High School by making up a story about looking for a job for his son.
A 60-year-old man allegedly attempted to get onto the campus of a Westchester high school before school security turned him away.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Dobbs Ferry High School, when the man attempted to come on campus saying he was looking for a job for his son, said Elizabeth Hausman, spokeswoman for the school. 

Security recognized quickly that something was not right and denied him access to the school, she added.

Police were notified and it was later learned that the same man, identified as Donald Bennett, allegedly attempted to gain access to an Eastcheseer school last year, the school's security team company said. 

No charges have been filed at this time. 

Police say the attempt is under investigation.

