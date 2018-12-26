Contact Us
Man Attempting To Inject Himself Caught With 23 Baggies Of Heroin In Stony Point, Police Say

James R. Rose
James R. Rose Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A Stony Point man was arrested after being caught injecting himself with heroin in public, according to police.

James R. Rose, 27, was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday after a Stony Point Police officer saw him attempting to inject heroin in his arm on a public bench near Knight's Corner, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

After approaching Rose, the officer conducted a further investigation and 23 baggies of heroin were recovered, he said.

Rose was placed under arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21, 2019.

