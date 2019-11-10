Man Arrested In Connection With Two Shootings In Area, Police Say

The arrest of a Town of New Windsor man for possession of a semi-automatic handgun led to the discovery that he was allegedly involved in two shooting incidents.

Ryan Disca, 23, was arrested by City of Newburgh Police around 8:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, while in possession of a Hi-Point 9mm semiautomatic handgun, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

After his arrest, investigators served a search warrant on a residence on Columbus Street in the Town of New Windsor.

As a result of the search, Disca has been charged with the shooting of Romeo Herring on Wednesday, Oct. 9, which occurred in the area of 129 William Street, Burns said.

Disca was further charged for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took shortly after 2. p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the area of First Street and Carpenter Ave, he added.

In all, Disca was charged with assault, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Disca is being held pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

