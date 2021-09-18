Man Accused Of Stealing Checks From Mailboxes, Vehicles In Hudson Valley

A 21-year-old has been accused of stealing checks from mailboxes and unattended vehicles in the area.

On Friday, Sept. 16, New York State Police, in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service, arrested Robert Curry Jr., age 21, of Peekskill, after an investigation into larcenies in Northern Westchester County and western Putnam County.

Police said the stolen checks were fraudulently deposited.

Curry has been charged with:

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony,

Petit Larceny, a Class A misdemeanor

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class A misdemeanor

Curry was arraigned before the City of Peekskill Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear on Thursday, Oct. 7.

This investigation remains ongoing.

"Residents are strongly urged to not leave their vehicles unlocked, even in their own driveways, and to use caution when placing valuable items, such as checks and other vital documents, in their mailboxes for outgoing mail," state police said.

Police noted that the US Postal Service recommends residents deposit their outgoing mail in one of three ways:

Drop it off at their local post office

Personally, hand it to a postal service letter carrier

Deposit it in a local community USPS Blue Collection Box before the last collection time for the evening.

