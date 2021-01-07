Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Capitol Hill Riots Spark Outrage From Hudson Valley County Executives, Other Political Leaders
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Committing Sexual Crimes Against A Child In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police have arrested an Orange County man for sexual crimes against a child.
New York State Police have arrested an Orange County man for sexual crimes against a child. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for sexual crimes against a child.

Orange County resident Chad Volpe, of Otisville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, by New York State Police following an investigation of sexual conduct with a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Volpe has been charged with felony crimes of:

  • Course of sexual conduct against a child 
  • Criminal sexual act 
  • Sexual abuse 

Volpe was arraigned by City of Newburgh Judge Peter Culkin and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.