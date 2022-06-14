Man Accused Of Brutally Beating Puppy To Death In Region

A man has been accused of brutally beating a puppy, leading to its death in the region.

Police in Sullivan County arrested Miguel Colon, age 34, of the Village of Liberty, after an investigation into the death of the 4-month-old pit bull.

Liberty Police Department officers began investigating after receiving a report that the puppy had been killed by an individual in the village, police said.

The investigation led officers to a location on Lake Street in the Village of Liberty where they were able to recover the remains of the dog which had been buried in a shallow grave, police said.

The remains were exhumed by officers and turned over to the Town of Liberty Dog Control Officer for a post-mortem necropsy study.

Further investigation resulted in arresting Colon and charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, police said.

It is alleged that Colon struck the puppy in the head with a large speaker and then with a large rock multiple times causing its death, according to Liberty Police.

Colon was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

The Liberty PD was assisted in the investigation by the Town of Liberty dog control officer Joanne Gerow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.