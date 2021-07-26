Know Him? Police Searching For Man Who Stole Money From Area Ice Cream Shop

Police and the owners of a popular Hudson Valley ice cream shop are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into the business and stole money.

The break-in took place around 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18, in Orange County at the Cherry Top Dairy Bar in the town of Newburgh.

The man, who is wearing a compression sleeve, maybe in an attempt to hide tattoos, police said, stole money.

Know him? Town of Newburgh Police

The man has a slender build and dark brown eyes and appears to be a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 845-564-1100 or email msisia@townofnewburghpd.org.

