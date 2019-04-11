ID Released For Man, 34, Killed In Crash Involving Jeep, Two Public Works Pickup Trucks

The identity of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Ulster/Orange county line has been released.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, on Albany Post Road (Route 9) in Shawangunk.

Two of the vehicles involved belonged to the Ulster County Public Works Department, Nevel said.

A state police investigation determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, an Ulster County Department of Public Works vehicle, operated by Joseph J. Hull, 49, was facing southbound on Albany Post Road and attempting to back into a driveway on Albany Post Road.

A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kevin Kazmar, 34, of Pine Bush, was traveling southbound on Albany Post Road and came up behind the Chevy Silverado striking it causing it to go into the northbound lane where it was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Albany Post Road. The Silverado was also an Ulster County Department of Public Works truck and was being operated by Andrew A. Basel, 52.

The collision caused the Jeep Grand Cherokee to overturn in the roadway.

The operator of the Jeep, Kevin Kazmar, was pronounced dead at the scene by Mobil Life. Hull and Basal were both transported to Orange Regional Hospital where they were treated for minor

